PM Modi's governance boosted Andhra Pradesh's development: Union Minister Varma

Amaravati, Jun 4 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Steel B Srinivasa Varma on Wednesday said that Andhra Pradesh witnessed 'rapid development' due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance over the past decade.

Varma noted that under PM Modi's leadership, the Polavaram project received Rs 12,000 crore, and Amaravati was granted Rs 2,500 crore for infrastructure and capital city development.

"Over 48 lakh people in the southern state received Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (MUDRA) loans, and lakhs of houses were built for rural and urban poor under central welfare schemes," said Verma in a release issued by the BJP.

The union minister highlighted that the successful implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission has enabled access to clean water through free tap connections in Andhra Pradesh's villages and towns.

The BJP leader said that National Highways, rural link roads, and rail connectivity improved significantly with the Centre's focus on the southern state's transport and economic infrastructure expansion.

Further, he observed that the Centre's support for Artificial Intelligence (AI) hubs in the state and employment opportunities at Ramayapatnam BPCIL as examples of tech-led development in Andhra Pradesh.

He criticised the previous YSRCP government's false claims about lack of central support, saying all "key proposals from the state were promptly approved by PM Modi government".

The minister urged BJP cadres to spread awareness about the Prime Minister's welfare work and participate in events like Yoga Day, Environmental drives, and Balidan Diwas. PTI MS STH KH