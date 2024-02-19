PM Modi's guarantee not for farmers, labourers, Dalits, backward people: Kharge

Amethi (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, saying his guarantee is not for the farmers, labourers, Dalits, tribal and backward people of the country.

He also said the Congress has promised to the country's farmers that it will bring a law that will guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Addressing a function held here during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Kharge said Modi's guarantee is not for farmers, labourers, Dalits, tribal and backward people, but for two-three rich people of the country who are his "friends".

"Loans of Rs 13 lakh crore of Modiji's friends have been waived while farmers are forced to commit suicide for a loan of Rs 12,000 or Rs 13,000," he said, adding that the rates of the taxes levied on the rich have been reduced, whereas those levied on the poor have been hiked.

The Congress president also alleged that big companies are being given subsidies worth crores of rupees, while the subsidies given to the poor, farmers and women have been removed.

He also claimed that for the first time, different types of taxes have been imposed on farmers. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been imposed on tractors, fertilisers and machinery, he added.

Kharge said farm loans have been waived in a number of states ruled by the Congress.

During the 10-year rue of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA), the MSP on paddy increased by 135 per cent, whereas under the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, it went up by only 50 per cent, he said.

"We talk of justice for the farmers and hence, the Congress has promised to all the farmers (that it will bring) the MSP guarantee law," Kharge said.

"Projects worth thousands of crores of rupees were given here during the Congress government, but the Modi government put a stop on those as soon as it came to power. This government is taking out its enmity with the people of Amethi and Rae Bareli. There was a project for a mega food park here, which would have benefitted lakhs of farmers, but the prime minister stopped it. Remember Modiji, if this trend continues, people will oust you from power," he added.

The entire world knows about Amethi, Kharge said, adding that every Indian is proud of Amethi because "it is the land of service and devotion to our beloved former prime minister late Rajiv Gandhiji, former Congress president Sonia Gandhiji and Rahul Gandhiji".

"Rahul Gandhiji has a deep connection with Amethi. Even today, he is with you and will always be with you," he said.

Questioning the BJP over patriotism, the Congress chief said, "Those associated with the BJP teach us patriotism. Will they ever be able to match our patriotism? We used all our strength to achieve independence. From (Mahatma) Gandhiji to (former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehruji -- everyone went to jail and got us freedom." "During the Quit India movement, 10,000 Congressmen sacrificed their lives. How many people from the BJP have sacrificed their lives for the country?" he asked. PTI NAV RC