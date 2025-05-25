PM Modi’s guidance beacon of light for nation's progress: Delhi CM Gupta

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is acting as a beacon of light for the nation's progress and the welfare of its citizens.

After attending the NDA chief ministers' conclave on Sunday, Gupta said the meeting provided an opportunity to interact with her counterparts from various states, understand their perspectives, and the challenges they face in developmental work, along with the possible solutions.

“The prime minister's foresight, developmental mindset, and inclusive approach are proving to be milestones in strengthening the vision of 'Developed States - Developed India'. Under his leadership, collective efforts of the states are being united to drive the holistic development of the nation," Gupta said in a post on X in Hindi.

Talking about the meeting, she said it involved in-depth discussions on the diverse needs and potentials of different states, paving the way for framing suitable policies across sectors.

“The prime minister's guidance and encouragement serve as a source of inspiration for us all, acting as a beacon of light for the nation's progress and the welfare of its citizens,” Gupta said in her post.

"In line with the prime minister's vision, we will continue to contribute wholeheartedly towards building a 'Developed India' and strive to bring about a positive change in the lives of every citizen," she added.