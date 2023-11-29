PM Modi's heart beats for poor: BJP hails Centre's decision to extend free food grains scheme

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) BJP leaders, including Union ministers, on Wednesday hailed the Centre's decision to continue providing five kg of free food grains per month to 81.35 crore people for another five years and said the move yet again proves that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heart beats for the poor.

Advertisment

They also expressed gratitude to the prime minister for the Union Cabinet's nod to a central scheme which seeks to provide drones to 15,000 progressive women self-help groups (SHGs) with an outlay of Rs 1,261 crore for two years beginning 2024-25.

Taking to X, Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah said, "I extend my heartfelt gratitude to PM Narendra Modi Ji for the decision to extend the free food grains scheme for another 5 years taken in the Union Cabinet." "By providing 5 kg of food grains to 81.35 crore people every month free of cost, the PMGKY (scheme) has been ensuring that no poor person in the country goes to bed without food," he said.

The move yet again proves that "Modi Ji's heart beats for the poor", he wrote on X, with the hashtag of "5SaalMuftRation".

Advertisment

BJP chief J P Nadda expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for taking a "sensitive decision" to ensure food and nutrition to the needy people in the country.

"The Union Cabinet under the chairmanship of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has approved the decision to extend Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKA) for the next 5 years," Nadda wrote on X, after Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced the Cabinet's decisions at a press conference here.

"Under this important scheme dedicated to the welfare of the poor, 81.35 crore beneficiaries will be provided #5SaalMuftRation (free ration for five years)," he said, adding, “I express my gratitude to the prime minister for taking this sensitive decision to ensure food and nutrition to the needy people of the country." Nadda also hailed the Union Cabinet's approval of the central scheme which seeks to provide drones to SHGs.

Advertisment

"The Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Narendra Modi Ji, has approved the Central Sector Scheme for providing drones to 15,000 selected Women Self Help Groups (SHGs) during the period 2023–24 to 2025–26 for providing rental services to farmers for agricultural purposes,” he wrote on X.

The BJP chief said this scheme will empower women SHGs by providing them with the opportunity to earn additional income.

“Further, it will help infuse new technologies in the agricultural sector to improve efficiency and enhance crop yield for the benefit of farmers,” he added.

Advertisment

Hailing the Cabinet's decision to extend the implementation of the free grains scheme for another five years, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said it is a guarantee of a “sensitive and people-friendly government” of Modi.

"The gift of #5SaalMuftRation to 81 crore people of the country is a huge step towards the welfare and self-respect of the poor. Thanks to the Prime Minister for approving this historic decision today,” Pradhan wrote on X.

The BJP's head of the media department and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni also hailed the Cabinet's decision to extend the implementation of the free grains scheme for another five years and said Modi’s government is dedicated to ensure the welfare of the poor. PTI PK SMN