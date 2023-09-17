PM Modi's home state celebrates his birthday; tree plantation, kits for TB patients mark occasion

Ahmedabad, Sep 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 73rd birthday was on Sunday celebrated in his home state Gujarat with events like a tree plantation drive, distribution of kits to TB patients and sharing of sweets with the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a ‘Janashirvaad sammelan’ (Public Blessings Meeting) in Surat under the leadership of state party president CR Paatil to mark the occasion. In his address, Paatil said Modi is a leader who fulfilled promises he made, and his birthday is celebrated not just in the country but also by Indians living abroad, who also believe that his personality and leadership are of a special kind.

He said Modi’s contribution is not limited to the country but is meant for the world, and being the son of Gujarat, his relationship with the state is special. Modi is trying his best to fulfil his resolve that nobody remains homeless in the country in the next one year, Paatil said.

As many as 200 kits were distributed to TB patients on the occasion in the presence of local party leaders.

A two-day blood donation camp has been organised across the state starting Monday as part of the celebration, the BJP said in a statement. The ruling party will carry out activities serving the public on the occasion, it said.

Modi supporters celebrated his birthday by meeting the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a flagship housing programme of the Centre, across the state and offering them sweets.

Vadodara Lok Sabha member Ranjanben Bhatt organised a camp to distribute artificial limbs to differently abled persons. Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash took part in the programme.

Tree plantation drives were held across the state, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attending a programme organised by the Ahmedabad civic body. Patel also offered prayers at a temple at Adalaj in Gandhinagar to seek blessings for Modi.

“Offered prayers to Lord Seemandhar Swami and other deities at Adalaj trimandir for the long and healthy life of the Hon’ble Prime Minister and wished for India to reach a new peak of progress in the world under his leadership,” he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. PTI KA NR