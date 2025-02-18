PM Modi's leadership has unlocked India's potential, elevated its global standing: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has unlocked India's potential and elevated its global standing, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a book launch event, he said that the past decade has not only witnessed unprecedented governance reforms but also a shift in national self-esteem, allowing India to move from being a follower to a global leader.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said Modi's governance model has consistently turned challenges into opportunities, leading to breakthroughs in space, nuclear energy and startups.

"From opening the space and nuclear sectors to private investment to spearheading India's startup revolution, the prime minister has broken taboos of the past and empowered the youth with an enabling ecosystem," he said.

Singh credited the Modi government for abolishing obsolete rules, decentralising decision-making, and fostering a culture of innovation that has helped young entrepreneurs thrive on the global stage.

"PM Modi's leadership has unlocked India's potential and elevated its global standing, he said while launching the book titled "The Modi Story: Perform | Reform | Transform", compiled and edited by Renu Kaul Verma, who is also the publisher of the book.

"The Modi story is a comprehensive and insightful work dedicated to chronicling the journey and contributions of our prime minister. It encapsulates his visionary leadership, unwavering commitment to the nation, and the transformative impact of his policies on India's growth and global standing," said Verma, who is the founder of Delhi-based Vitasta Publishing Private Limited.

Singh cited India's achievements in healthcare, particularly the rapid development and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, as an example of how the nation has earned international recognition for its scientific and technological prowess.

He emphasised that the socioeconomic transformation under Modi has been accompanied by a cultural shift in governance, where out-of-the-box thinking has led to tangible policy reforms.

Singh also pointed out the significant shift in gender representation in government services. "A decade ago, women made up a very small percentage of India's bureaucracy. Today, nearly 30 per cent of civil servants are women, reflecting the larger social transformation that has taken place under Modi's leadership," he added.

Singh said the book captured the essence of an era where India found its voice, realised its strengths, and embraced its global identity.

"The Modi era is one of reform, innovation and national pride. It is a time when India has not only risen but has begun to lead," he said.