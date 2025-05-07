PM Modi's leadership instilled faith among country's people, fear in enemies: Naqvi

Moradabad, May 7 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the strike carried out by the armed forces on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, saying his leadership has instilled faith among the country's people and fear among the enemies.

Naqvi said "bulldozing the beasts of barbarity" in Pakistan is a "dharma yuddha" to protect India and the entire humanity.

Speaking with reporters, Naqvi said the strong action against Pakistan, which has become a "producer, director, distributor and peddler of the horror show of terrorism", is a stern message and lesson for terror elements across the world.

The former Union minister said that while India's farsighted policies and Modi's visionary leadership have instilled faith among the people of the country, and fear among the enemies.

The strong and determined action against "creators of cruelty" by the Modi government reflects audacious and effective measures to demolish and dismantle the "den of terrorists" and their sponsors and protectors.

Those misusing Islam as a security cover for terrorism are "international enemies" of both Islam and 'Insaniyat' (humanity), he said.

The forces struck at the core of Pakistan’s terror infrastructure in a series of precision attacks early this morning. Indian jets hit training camps, launch pads and headquarters of the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba without breaching Pakistan’s airspace, officials said.

A large number of terrorists were present at the nine high-value sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir when India attacked in the darkness of the night, they said. PTI ASK RHL