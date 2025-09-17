PM Modi's life a symbol of service and dedication, an inspiration for everyone: Om Birla

Kota (RJ) Sep 17 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota-Bundi MP Om Birla on Wednesday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as a source of inspiration "as he dedicated every moment since childhood to serve the society and the nation".

Birla, along with Rajasthan Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar and Education Minister Madan Dilawar, participated in several events in Kota as part of the Seva Pakhwada (service fortnight) being observed to mark the prime minister's 75th birthday.

The Speaker inaugurated a Namo health check-up and nutrition camp, and kicked off the 'Healthy Women, Empowered Family' campaign at Thekra. He distributed nutrition kits to pregnant women there.

Speaking on the occasion, Birla said through the mantra 'Service is Resolution', Prime Minister Modi has made politics a means of public welfare. His political aim is to dignify the lives of the poor, underprivileged, women and youth.

The true purpose of public life is not power or position but to wipe the tears of the weakest person in the society, he said, adding that Modi's life is a symbol of service and dedication.

Birla said under the 'Healthy Women, Empowered Family' campaign, women and children will be screened for timely detection of diseases such as cancer, tuberculosis and sickle cell anaemia. It will focus on improving nutrition, preventing obesity, and raising awareness about a healthy lifestyle.

He said this initiative will empower maternal and child health.

Birla further said that his Kota-Bundi parliamentary constituency already has initiatives like the 'Well Nourished Mother' campaign (Suposhit Matritva Abhyan) and 'Hospital on Wheels', benefitting thousands of pregnant women.

He said continuous efforts are being made to provide health services in every village and hamlet. In future, Kota will be developed as a medical tourism hub, and plans for a cancer unit, a satellite hospital in Ladpura, and Ramashray Bhawan in JK Lone Hospital are part of this commitment, he said.

Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar, Kota South MLA Sandeep Sharma, Ladpura MLA Kalpana Devi, former minister Ramgopal Bairwa, senior party leader Pankaj Mehta, former deputy mayor Sunita Vyas, Pandit Govind Sharma, Anusuya Goswami, Mayor Rajeev Bharti and other public representatives were present on the occasion.

Earlier in the morning, Birla launched the 'Cleanliness is Service' campaign in Shaktinagar Ward Number 2. He also inaugurated a blood donation camp at GMA Plaza.

Meanwhile, Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar inaugurated a Swachchata Pakhawada (cleanliness fortnight) in his constituency Ramganjmandi to celebrate the prime minister's birthday. PTI COR RUK RUK