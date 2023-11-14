PM Modi's life-size cut-out at Lal Chowk becomes new tourist attraction in J-K

Srinagar, Nov 14 (PTI) A life-size cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk here has become an added attraction for tourists and locals alike as several people can be seen taking photos and selfies with it.

A tourist from Karnataka, Dinesh, said there has been significant development in Kashmir since his last visit to the valley several years ago and attributes it to PM Modi coming to power.

"This is my second time coming to Kashmir. I feel happy to see the cut-out of the prime minister. There is a lot of development also happening here, which was not in the earlier times. Now, I am seeing a lot of development in roads, tunnels, etc. It feels good seeing all this,” he said.

Authorities have placed a cut-out of Prime Minister Modi next to a hoarding which depicts a young doctor attending to an elderly man.

The theme of the campaign is ‘Buzurgon Ka Samman’ (respect the elders).

Kargil resident Mohammad Taqi said, "I came here to visit Srinagar and when I saw the cut-out of Prime Minister Modi, we clicked a picture with it because we felt very happy.” Chetan, a Bengaluru resident, said, "We came to Kashmir to see Lal Chowk and we were happy to see the cut-out of Modi Ji. The surroundings are also good. We liked it so much.” Modi supporters are enthusiastic about the cut-out, which serves as a medium for tourists to express their admiration for the prime minister.

"We visited all the places in Kashmir but this statue point is interesting. We are seeing it for the first time in Srinagar. We felt really good that the cut-out of the Prime Minister of India has been installed here," Neil Shah from Mumbai said. PTI MIJ NB