PM Modi's Manipur visit going to be a 'farce': Congress

New Delhi: A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Manipur, the Congress on Friday claimed that the trip instead of providing a force for peace and harmony is actually going to be a "farce".

Modi will visit Manipur on September 13 and interact with internally displaced people in Churachandpur and Imphal, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said on Friday, in the first official confirmation of the PM's trip to the strife-torn state.

This will be Modi's first visit to Manipur since ethnic violence broke out in the state two years ago.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "So now it is official. The PM will spend less than 3 hours in Manipur tomorrow. This visit instead of providing a force for peace and harmony is actually going to be a farce".

During his visit, the prime minister will also unveil development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore, Goel said.

In a release, the Prime Minister's Office said, "In line with his commitment to inclusive, sustainable and holistic development of Manipur, the PM will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur."

Modi will also inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore in Imphal.

Earlier this week, the Congress had claimed that "such a rushed trip" by the prime minister is an "insult" to the people of the state who have waited for him for 29 "long and agonising" months.

The Congress had said last week that though Modi finally may have summoned up the courage and empathy to visit the northeast state briefly, it may be "too little too late".

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.