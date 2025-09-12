PM Modi's Manipur visit mere formality: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, Sep 12 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Manipur on Saturday as a "mere formality".

Modi will visit Manipur on September 13 and interact with internally displaced people in Churachandpur and Imphal, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said on Friday in the first official confirmation of the prime minister's trip to the strife-torn state, his first since ethnic violence broke out there two years ago.

During his visit, the prime minister will also unveil development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore, Goel said.

"The prime minister is visiting (Manipur) for a formality -- he is going there for just four hours. He should have gone there much earlier. I had asked the home minister (Amit Shah) two months ago as to why he was not able to make the prime minister understand the significance of the visit," Gehlot told reporters here.

He added that Modi's visit earlier would have been crucial in showing the people of Manipur that their concerns were being addressed.

"When the prime minister visits a place, it sends a strong message to the people that their issues are being heard. Had he gone (to Manipur) earlier, the situation could have been different today," the Congress veteran said.

On the abusive language allegedly used targeting the prime minister's late mother in Bihar, Gehlot said that "respect for mothers should be unquestioned".

"Every person respects (his/her) mother and father, including Rahul Gandhi who also respects Prime Minister Modi's mother. Every mother deserves respect in this country, whether she belongs to a person from the ruling party or the opposition. After all, a mother is a mother," Gehlot said.

"I believe it is inappropriate to have debates on something like this. Respect for mothers should be unquestioned, and discussing it in such a manner is not right. A mother is a mother to everyone," he added.

The Congress leader on Friday attended a programme for students organised by the Jawahar Bal Manch.

"If children develop a sense of leadership with strong values, they will not only understand the country's history but also be aware of the sacrifices made during the freedom struggle.

"Learning about the freedom movement, the sacrifices made by the revolutionaries and the struggles of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and others will inspire them to serve the country with a sense of duty and sacrifice," Gehlot said. PTI SDA ARI