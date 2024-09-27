PM Modi's 'mann ki baat' changing people's mindset: BJP

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the ‘mann ki baat’ monthly radio programme after coming at the helm to change the mindset of people and the results of his efforts are visible in many areas, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said on Friday.

Citing examples, he said there has been “substantial improvement” in the sex-ratio in Haryana and Rajasthan due to ‘beti bachao, beti padhao abhiyan’ launched by Prime Minister Modi.

The prime minister’s constant pitch for cleanliness has also changed the mindset of people, he added.

Prime Minister Modi came at the helm in 2014 not just to change the government but to change the mindset and transform the ‘mann’ of India, said Trivedi, who is also a BJP national spokesperson.

The BJP leader was addressing an event organised here to launch a book titled ‘Modialogue: Conversation for a Viksit Bharat’, authored by Ashwin Fernandes, executive director of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a global university rankings agency.

“Modialogue is a well documented and extensive collection of thoughts and the feedback of more than 4,000 people on how Prime Minister Modi has communicated, connected and become one with the entire consciousness of the country in the last one decade,” Trivedi said.

He said Modi’s ‘mann ki baat programme’ was initially termed by the political pundits as a “non-political venture” “But that is the fundamental thing which people were not able to understand about India and Indianness, the pulse of which was very well understood by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the BJP MP added. PTI PK AS AS