PM Modi's Mann ki Baat source of motivation for every section of society: Nitin Nabin

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) BJP national working president Nitin Nabin, who listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme on Sunday, asked party workers to follow his 'mantra' in daily life and work.

Nabin underlined that the monthly radio programme was a "non-political platform" through which Prime Minister Modi brings before the country the "inspiring stories and contributions of common people".

It is a "source of motivation" for every section of the society, he noted, endorsing that "everyone must listen to it".

"BJP national working president Nitin Nabin on Sunday listened to the 129th and the final episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's popular radio talk 'Mann Ki Baat' in the year 2025 along with party karyakartas at Sindhu Samaj at Old Rajendra Nagar in New Delhi," the statement said.

"Nabin told karyakartas that it is not enough to simply listen to the thoughts, mantras and inspiration shared by Prime Minister Modi through the programme, and that it is equally important to adopt them in one's life and field of work," it said.

The BJP working president said the programme reminds party workers and common people that "dedication and integrity in the service of the nation are the greatest guiding principles", the statement added.

Meanwhile, BJP Kisan Morcha said it organised a nationwide "tiffin meeting" for party workers to listen to the Prime Minister's radio programme and take inspiration from his vision.

"Karyakartas held meaningful discussions on the Prime Minister's address and resolved to dedicate themselves to public service and organisational expansion," the Morcha said in a statement. PTI PK RUK RUK