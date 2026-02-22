PM Modi's Meerut speech focused on opposition, nothing about public's concerns: Congress

Meerut (UP), Feb 22 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday said that issues raised during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in Meerut diverted attention from the real concerns of the public, including employment, inflation, farmers' income, education and social justice.

State Congress spokesperson Abhimanyu Tyagi claimed that instead of presenting concrete policy measures on these issues, the prime minister's speech focused on levelling allegations against the opposition.

Tyagi also alleged that Congress workers, farmer leaders and members of the legal fraternity were placed under preventive detention by the police and were stopped from reaching the venue to meet the prime minister.

He termed the action a violation of democratic rights and condemned it as "reprehensible".

According to him, a delegation of lawyers from western Uttar Pradesh had sought permission to meet the prime minister to press their demand for a high court bench in the region, but the administration did not allow them to proceed.

The Congress leader further claimed that the rally did not witness the expected public participation, which he described as a sign of public dissatisfaction with government policies.

He alleged that farmers remain concerned about agricultural policies, the youth are troubled by unemployment and ordinary families are affected by rising prices. He also questioned the cost of education and the new guidelines from the University Grants Commission.

Accusing the BJP of pursuing divisive politics based on religion and caste, Tyagi said the Congress remains committed to social harmony and the protection of constitutional values.

He emphasised that stifling dissent will not address public concerns, stating that people expect governance centred on accountability and economic relief.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating development projects, including the Namo Bharat rail and the Meerut Metro Rail extension here, Prime Minister Modi on Sunday came down heavily on the Congress over its "shirtless" protest at the Artificial Intelligence Summit in Delhi, alleging that the party had turned an international event hosted by the country into an arena for its "gandi aur nangi (dirty and shameless)" politics.

Modi said the conduct displayed by the Congress showed how "ideologically bankrupt and impoverished" the party had become, alleging that they crossed all limits and that its actions had garnered widespread criticism across the nation.

However, instead of feeling ashamed, Congress leaders were glorifying those who had insulted the country, the prime minister said. PTI CORR ABN MPL MPL