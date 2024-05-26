PM Modi's 'mujra' remark an insult to Bihar: Kharge

Sasaram (Bihar), May 26 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'mujra' remark against opposition leaders and said that he "insulted Bihar" by making such a comment.

Addressing an election rally in favour of Manoj Kumar, Congress leader and Mahagathbandhan nominee for Sasaram Lok Sabha seat, Kharge said, "Modi ji insulted Bihar by using this word... it means mujra happens here. This is an insult to Bihar and its people. This is not how a PM should talk. He should be talking in a statesman-like manner." The Congress president's attack came after Modi vowed to thwart alleged attempts to rob Dalits and backward classes of reservation by INDIA bloc, which he accused of being "enslaved" and performing "mujra" for its Muslim vote bank.

"Bihar is the land that has given a new direction to the fight for social justice. I wish to declare from this soil that I will foil the plans of the INDIA bloc to rob the SCs, STs and OBC of their rights and divert those to Muslims. They may remain enslaved and perform 'mujra' to please their vote bank," the PM had said while addressing a poll rally in the state on Saturday.

Kharge further said, "PM Modi considers himself as a 'Tees Maar Khan' (a person who glorifies himself). He is under the wrong impression. It is the people who are real 'Tees Maar Khan'. He (Modi) is like a dictator. If he returns to power for a third term, people will not be allowed to speak freely." He alleged that the BJP was spreading communal hatred to divert the attention of the people from issues that matter.

"Neither the PM nor other BJP leaders will talk about issues such as growing unemployment or price rise. They are spreading communal hatred. The forces that are attacking the Constitution and spreading the politics of hate... must be defeated. They are dividing this country on the lines of religion and caste," he alleged.

Kharge claimed that the PM was lying that the Congress would impose an inheritance tax if voted to power.

"This election is very crucial... it's an election to save the democracy and the Constitution. We have to fight unitedly. This election is basically 'people vs Modi' and not 'Rahul vs Modi'," he claimed.

The Congress president said he respects Modi as he is the Prime Minister but claimed that the latter does not respect leaders of the grand old party.

"He (Modi) knows only to abuse Sonia ji, Rahul ji and other Congress leader. He hugs the rich and not the poor. His government neglected the rights and welfare of the underprivileged sections," Kharge alleged.

Voting will take place in Sasaram, Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Karakat and Jehanabad Lok Sabha constituencies in the last phase on June 1. PTI COR PKD ACD