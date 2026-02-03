PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha episode to air on February 6

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invited citizens to watch the special Pariksha Pe Charcha episode on Friday to witness engaging conversations and the collective spirit of India's youth.

The prime minister has been interacting with young students through Pariksha Pe Charcha.

This year, the interactive sessions were held with exam warriors in Devmogra in Gujarat, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Guwahati in Assam, and at the prime minister’s official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi.

"As always, it is refreshing to interact with my young friends and discuss stress free exams and several other things," Modi said in a post on X.

He emphasized the importance of stress-free exams and shared practical insights on overcoming challenges, maintaining balance, and nurturing confidence.

More than 4.5 crore participants had registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha and an additional 2.26 crore individuals actively participated in various activities connected to the event. The total participation has in effect become more than 6.76 crore this year.