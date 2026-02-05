PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha episode to air on Friday

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he would discuss topics related to examinations, the need to remain stress-free and focus on learning in the special Pariksha Pe Charcha episode on Friday.

The Pariksha pe Charcha episode will also be available on OTT platforms such as SonyLiv, PrimeVideo and Zee5.

"Do watch #ParikshaPeCharcha26 tomorrow, 6th February at 10 AM. This year's PPC features very interesting topics relating to examinations, notably the need to remain stress free, focus on learning and more," Modi said in a post on X.

"This is a platform I've always enjoyed, as it gives me an opportunity to interact with bright minds from across the country," he said.

The prime minister has been interacting with young students through Pariksha Pe Charcha.

This year, the interactive sessions were held with exam warriors in Devmogra in Gujarat, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Guwahati in Assam and at the prime minister's official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi.

He emphasised the importance of stress-free exams and shared practical insights on overcoming challenges, maintaining balance and nurturing confidence.

More than 4.5 crore participants had registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha and an additional 2.26 crore individuals actively participated in various activities connected to the event. The total participation has in effect become more than 6.76 crore this year.