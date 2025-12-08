PM Modi's policies ensured fruits of social justice reach grassroots level: Meghwal

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday said the benefits of social justice are percolating at the grassroots level due to the policies formulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past 11 years.

Talking to reporters here on the subject 'social justice', the minister said villages are the best examples to understand how the policies formed by the government in the last 11 years are reaching the field level.

Thatched houses have now made way for pucca houses, Meghwal said, adding that most of the thatched houses belonged to Dalits and the fruits of development have reached them.

He said policies formulated in the fields of power, sanitation, finance (Mudra Yojna), Ujjwwala Yojna, Har Ghar Bijli Yojna, Nal se Jal scheme are results of such policies.

The result, he said, is that 25 crore people came out of poverty.

"This is social justice," the minister asserted.