PM Modi's popularity, Shah's guidance led BJP to victory in local body polls in Gujarat: Paatil

Ahmedabad, Feb 18 (PT) Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil attributed the party's thumping victory in the local body polls to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's guidance and Bhupendra Patel-led state government's pro-people work.

The ruling BJP on Tuesday swept the local body polls in Gujarat by winning the Junagadh Municipal Corporation (JMC) as well as 60 municipalities out of 68 and all three taluka panchayats, where voting was held on February 16.

While conceding defeat, Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil claimed that the party's seats have increased at several places, including in the Junagadh civic body.

"I think the results are not that disappointing. However, we also need to work hard on strengthening our organisation. Our tally has actually gone up in the JMC as well as some municipalities, such as Chanasma and Harij. In Bavla municipality, we have won 13 while BJP is at 14. Many Congress-backed independents have also won," he said.

Gohil claimed that the party had not fielded its candidates in Kutiyana and Ranavav municipality of Porbandar to stop the BJP from winning these local bodies. Both were captured by the Samajwadi Party, led by party's lone MLA Kandhal Jadeja.

This time, the BJP has managed to snatch at least 15 municipalities from the Congress in a state where the ruling party continued its electoral dominance after sweeping the 2022 assembly polls and winning 25 of the 26 Lok Sabha seats last year.

The Congress won just one municipality, while the Samajwadi Party (SP), a regional outfit, did better by bagging two municipalities.

Addressing media at Gandhinagar, Paatil said the party fell short of achieving the target of winning all the 68 municipalities along with the JMC and three taluka panchayats.

"We lost two municipalities to Samajwadi Party, while one (Salaya) went to Congress. In comparison to the 2018 election, BJP added 14 more municipalities this time. While there is a clear majority in 60 municipalities, we are hoping to get power in five other local bodies with the support of independents," he said.

In at least seven municipalities, Congress failed to win even a single seat, which proves that the party is losing ground, while BJP is winning people's trust under the leadership of PM Modi, he said.

BJP won because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's guidance and the pro-people work done by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel-led state government, he said.

He took a swipe at Congress MLA Vimal Chudasama, who contested as a party candidate of ward no.3 of Chorwad municipality of Junagadh, but lost to BJP.

"Though Chanasma assembly seat in Patan is held by a Congress MLA (Dineshji Thakor), BJP won both the municipalities of that constituency. Congress cadres are feeling helpless. In this election, our strike rate is 96 per cent, as we won 65 out of 68 municipalities, one corporation and three taluka panchayats," he said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the BJP wins elections because the party organisation and the elected wing works in tandem to achieve results.

"I promise that we will continue to work with similar dedication and zeal for the welfare of people," Patel told reporters. PTI PJT NP