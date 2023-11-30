PM Modi's public welfare schemes designed to reach neediest, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public welfare schemes have been designed in such a manner that they reach the neediest, regardless of caste, creed, religion or vote consideration, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

Modi successfully raised the standards of public delivery, based on the principle of justice for all, the minister said at a 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' programme in the Muniraka village area.

Singh, the Union Minister of State for Personnel, further said the Centre has been able to bring many schemes closer to 100 per cent saturation during a short span of nine-and-a-half years and benefits are given to deserving people by following the principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas".

The 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' testifies Prime Minister Modi's people-centric work culture, he said.

"PM Modi will always be credited for having introduced a new work culture in India wherein each of the pro-poor and public welfare schemes were designed in such a manner so as to reach the neediest or the last man in the last queue, regardless of caste, creed, religion or vote consideration," Singh was quoted as saying in a personnel ministry statement.

The Viksit Bharat campaign, one of the largest ever outreach initiatives to be undertaken, aims to cover over 2.55 lakh gram panchayats and more than 3,600 urban local bodies by January 25, touching every district of the country, it said.

The campaign is being planned and implemented with the "whole of government" approach, with the active participation and involvement of state governments, district authorities, urban local bodies and gram panchayats, the statement said. PTI AKV SZM