PM Modi's 'Quit India' reference to target opposition as he launches mega railway station revamp

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the opposition of playing "negative politics" and said now the entire country is rooting for corruption, dynasty and appeasement to 'quit India'.

Addressing an event after laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country via video conferencing, he alleged a section of the opposition is driven by the principle of neither working nor letting others work.

"Unfortunately in our country, there is a part of the opposition who even today won't do anything themselves and won't allow others to do anything either. They are stuck with this attitude.

"So, concerned about the country's present and the future a modern Parliament building was built, the symbol of democracy which has representation of both the government and the Opposition. They even opposed that. We developed Kartavya Path and they opposed that as well," he said.

The PM then went on to refer to the Statue of Unity of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel which is the biggest statue in the world. He said that while all Indians feel proud of it, few opposition party leaders have gone to there to pay homage. But some parties remember India's first home minister only during polls, he alleged.

"In 70 years, they did not construct a war memorial for martyrs but when we built one they did not even feel ashamed of criticising it publicly," he said.

"Away from the negative politics, we have taken the task of nation's development as a mission and given it the top priority without caring for vote bank and party politics," he said.

At present, the prime minister said, the central government is also running a campaign to provide jobs to 10 lakh youth through 'Rozgar Mela'.

"This is the picture of a changing India where development is giving way to new opportunities for the youth, and the youth are giving new wings to the development of the country," he added.

Referring to the Quit India Movement anniversary on August 9, the prime minister said it was a historic day that created new energy in India's struggle for Independence.

Today the whole country is roaring 'Quit India' for every evil, corruption, dynasty and appeasement, he said.

"Inspired by the Quit India Movement, the entire country is now roaring Quit India for every evil, saying 'corruption, quit India', 'dynasty, quit India', 'appeasement, quit India'," Modi said.

The PM mentioned the upcoming Partition Horror Remembrance Day and acknowledged the contribution of the people who gathered themselves after the shock and are contributing to the development of the country. "This day gives us the responsibility of keeping our unity intact." "Our Independence Day is the time to reiterate our commitment to our Tricolour and the progress of our nation. Like last year, this time also, we have to hoist the tricolour at every house," he said.

He also said the Modi government has changed the perception of people on taxes and noted that the number of people paying taxes is increasing due to the increasing facilities and ease of living.

The PM mentioned the time when income of Rs 2 lakh was taxed in the country while income up to Rs 7 lakh is not taxed today.

"Despite this the amount of income tax collected in the country is increasing, and sending a clear message that the scope of the middle class in the country is continuously increasing. He informed that the number of people filing income tax returns has increased by 16 per cent this year which shows the growth of trust in the government and the innovation taking place in the country," he said.

The PM also highlighted how the prestige and credibility of the country has increased globally and how the focus of the works is on the country.

"World's attitude towards India has changed. There are two main reasons behind this: firstly Indians elected a full majority government after almost three decades and secondly the full majority government took major decisions and continuously worked for a permanent solution to the challenges before the country," Modi said.

"India, which is heading towards the goal of being developed, is at the beginning of Amrit Kaal. There is new energy, new inspiration and new resolutions and in this spirit, a new chapter is beginning in the history of Indian Railways," he said after laying the foundation for the redevelopment of railway stations.

These 508 stations are spread across 27 states and union territories, including 55 each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Besides, 15 of the stations are in Haryana and 13 in Karnataka.

The redevelopment, which will cost Rs 24,470 crore, will provide modern passenger amenities along with ensuring well designed traffic circulation, inter-modal integration and well designed signage for guidance of passengers, the PMO had said in a statement, adding that the design of station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture.

Noting that Modi has often laid stress on provision of state-of-the-art public transport and that railways is the preferred mode of transport of people, the PMO had said he has prioritised the importance of providing world-class amenities at railway stations.

Guided by this vision, the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme' was launched to redevelop 1,309 stations, it said.

As part of this scheme, the foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 stations was laid by the prime minister.