PM Modi's resolve to act against corrupt makes him most admired leader: Jakhar

Chandigarh, Apr 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to act against the corrupt, however high and mighty, makes him the most admired leader, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said on Monday.

Slamming the AAP, Jakhar alleged that jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's "corrupt" ways and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Bhagwant Mann's "failure" to ensure any justice on any issue stands in stark contrast to philosophy espoused by Baba Sahib Bhimrao Ambedkar revered by the AAP leaders publically for "reaping" political benefits.

Jakhar stated this while addressing the party cadre to review preparedness for the Lok Sabha polls.

He said Prime Minister Modi's vision of making India a developed nation is evident throughout the manifesto of the BJP.

The manifesto is the personal "guarantee" of the prime minister who has become an institution of trust and credibility for 140-crore Indians, said Jakhar, adding the underlying theme of the manifesto is to develop and harness capabilities of each and every Indian towards nation building.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi's guarantees to make India self-reliant in every major sphere of economic development, Jakhar said what sets the BJP apart from other parties is the nuanced understanding and execution of all schemes.

Listing out the provision to install solar panels to allow people generate and sell surplus electricity produced, Jakhar said the BJP does not believe in distributing 'rewaris' (freebies) for the sake of it.

The guarantee will not only ensure against any burden on the exchequer but will also act as an incentive for income generation for citizens, he added.

"AAP had promised free power and zero bills to people of Punjab while not making any provision for fulfilling the same, and everyone knows what has happened to this hollow promise," Jakhar said, adding any scheme without prior allocation of funds is bound to fail.

Underscoring the BJP's resolve to ensure Punjab regains its place of prominence in national development, Jakhar said that he would add one more guarantee to the list.

"As party representative, I would ensure peace and rule of law prevails in Punjab at all times. Effective law and order is BJP's guarantee to Punjabis," he added. PTI CHS AS AS