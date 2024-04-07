PM Modi's roadshow has fired up BJP workers in MP, say party leaders

Jabalpur, Apr 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday has fired up workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, leaders said.

The 1.2 kilometre roadshow, from Shaheed Bhagat Singh crossing to Adi Shankaracharya crossing in Gorakhpur locality here, saw huge crowds lining up along the route, many of them carrying placards claiming they were Modi's family.

Tribal dancers performed at several places while the saffron coloured vehicle carrying the PM, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and others moved as part of the roadshow between 6:30pm and 7:15pm.

Jabalpur is the main city in MP's Mahakoshal region. The BJP has been winning from Jabalpur Lok Sabha seat since 1996. It has fielded Ashish Dubey this time. Of the eight Assembly seats in Jabalpur, the BJP won seven and the Congress one in the 2023 polls.

Mahakoshal also has Chhindwara, the only Lok Sabha seat the BJP had failed to win in the 2023 Assembly polls.

The BJP, which won 166 seats in the 230-member Assembly and relegated the Congress to a distant second with 63 seats, however, had failed to capture any of the seven seats in Chhindwara, which is considered a bastion of Congress leader Kamal Nath.

The PM began his roadshow by garlanding the statue of Rani Durgavati, the queen of the tribal Gond community, who valiantly fought the Mughals in Jabalpur and then ended her life with a knife to keep her honour intact.

Jabalpur and Chhindwara will go to polls in the first phase on April 19 along with Sidhi, Shahdol (ST), Mandla (ST) and Balaghat.

"The PM's roadshow has really fired up BJP workers," a party leader told PTI.

Incidentally, of the 31 Assembly seats in Mahakoshal, the Congress won 16 and the BJP emerged victorious on 15 in the 2023 polls. Of the 12 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes in the region, the Congress won eight and the BJP four.

In Mandla, the BJP has fielded Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, who had lost the 2023 Assembly polls from Niwas seat. Moreover, of the six Assembly seats reserved in Mandla for STs, the Congress won four and the BJP two. Of the total eight seats in Mandla, the Congress emerged victorious on five and the BJP managed to win on three.

The PM will also address a public meeting on Tuesday in Balaghat, where BJP's Bharti Pardi is up against the Congress' Samrat Saraswat and BSP's Kankar Munjare.

Of the eight Assembly seats in Balaghat, the BJP and Congress had won four each in 2023.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won 28 out of the 29 seats in MP on the back of a massive Modi wave. The stellar performance came just months after the Congress managed to edge out the BJP and form government after the 2018 Assembly polls. PTI LAL MAS BNM