PM Modi's speech at Rajasthan to 'polarise' people unfortunate, says Himachal minister

Shimla, April 23 (PTI) Taking exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks at an election rally in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday said such remarks regarding any community by a person holding the highest office are unfortunate.

Advertisment

Besides being the Himachal public works minister, Singh is also the Congress candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat from where the BJP has fielded actor Kangana Ranaut. He is the son of Congress state president Pratibha Singh and former chief minister late Virbhadra Singh.

In a rally in Rajasthan, Modi had on Sunday said if the Congress comes to power, it would redistribute the people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children." "India is a secular democratic republic and Hindus are in majority. But people of all religions whether they are Jains, Sikhs, Christians or Muslims have full rights in the country.

"The Constitution gives them rights to raise their voice. The remarks by a person holding the highest office by singling out any community are unfortunate," he told media persons here.

Advertisment

He said the CPI, CPI (M) and the Congress have filed a written complaint to the Election Commission in this regard. "But we don't have much hope from Election Commission as it has been reconstituted," he added.

Earlier, the chief justice of India, the prime minister and the leader of the opposition were the members but now it has been reconstituted. Now the prime minister, the leader of the opposition and a cabinet minister are members and it has raised questions regarding the sanctity and transparency of the Election Commission, Singh said.

Singh said, "It is a matter of serious concern and there is no justification for holding elections if the Election Commission shows bias in favour of the government." PTI BPL KSS KSS