PM Modi’s speech reflects BJP agenda of 'communalism' in Kerala polls: LoP Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 23 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at an NDA event here reflected the BJP’s agenda of "propagating communalism and divisive politics" in the run-up to the Assembly elections in the state.

In his speech, Modi had targeted the Congress over its association with the Muslim League, accusing the party of promoting hardline elements in Kerala.

The prime minister had labelled the Congress as MMC—Muslim League Maoist Congress—and said it was important to remain vigilant against it, alleging that Kerala was being used as a "testing ground" for its strategies.

In a statement responding to the PM’s remarks, Satheesan said Modi had every right to visit Kerala and participate in official as well as party programmes.

"However, it is dangerous for someone occupying the office of the PM to openly propagate communalism from that position. Such conduct amounts to distorting the noble idea of India and undermining the core values of the nation," he said.

Satheesan alleged that there was nothing in the PM’s speech about the country’s future or Kerala’s priorities.

"Instead, the prime minister chose to speak only about communalism. His speech has made it abundantly clear that the BJP and the Sangh Parivar’s election agenda in Kerala is solely based on communalism," he said.

The Leader of Opposition said Modi and the BJP would soon realise the secular nature of Kerala.

"The divisive politics and communal venom that they successfully deploy in several other states will not find acceptance on Kerala’s soil," he said.

According to Satheesan, protecting secularism stands at the top of the priority list of the Congress, the Muslim League and the UDF.

He said the UDF would go to any extent to bury communal forces in the state and safeguard secularism.

"The secular outlook of the Congress and the UDF does not require any certificate from Narendra Modi," Satheesan added.

The BJP’s state leadership has been targeting the Congress and the UDF, alleging that the front enjoys the support of Muslim organisations, including Jamaat-e-Islami. PTI TBA SSK ROH