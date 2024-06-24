PM Modi's third term to fulfil aspirations of 140 crore countrymen: Adityanath

Lucknow, Jun 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking oath as Lok Sabha member and said his third consecutive term would help fulfil the aspirations of 140 crore countrymen and achieve all the resolutions of 'Amrit Kaal'.

"Hearty congratulations to you on being sworn in as Lok Sabha MP for the third consecutive time! Under your successful leadership, the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat-Viksit Bharat' (self-reliant, developed India) is becoming a reality," Adityanath wrote on X.

"Undoubtedly, this third term will prove to be the fulfilment of the aspirations of 140 crore countrymen and all the resolutions of Amritkaal," he added.

The prime minister took oath as a Member of Parliament on Monday, the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha's first session. This is his third term as a member of the Lok Sabha.

Modi retained the Varanasi seat, which he has been winning since 2014, in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. PTI ABN RPA