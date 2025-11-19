National

PM Modi's tributes to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary

Indira Gandhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered tributes to former prime minister late Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.

"Tributes to former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on the occasion of her birth anniversary," Modi said in a post on X.

Born on November 19, 1917, Indira Gandhi served as the prime minister from 1966 to 1977 and then again from 1980 until her assassination on October 31, 1984.

