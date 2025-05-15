PM Modi's vision is eliminating terrorism, not waging war, says Haryana CM

Gurugram, May 15 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to eliminate terrorism and not wage a war, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Thursday.

Speaking at a seminar on 'Nation Building Through the Balance of Power and Peace, he stated that India exemplifies strength alongside peace and emphasised that PM's vision is focused on eliminating terrorism, not waging war.

At the event held here at Vishwa Shanti Kendra, the CM also paid tribute to the soldiers who were martyred in Operation Sindoor while defending the country against enemy attacks.

Saini also praised Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti, stating that through its efforts, the organisation is uniting humanity and fostering an environment of peace and brotherhood.

Acharya Lokesh Muni, founder of the organisation, also paid tribute to the recently martyred soldiers and announced that the organisation would provide financial support of Rs. 2 lakh each to their families.

