PM Modi's vision made Maha Kumbh 2025 a global event: Adityanath

Prayagraj, Feb 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful organisation of Maha Kumbh 2025, calling it "a truly global event".

Addressing journalists at the media centre here a day after the conclusion of the Maha Kumbh, Adityanath also expressed gratitude to the media for its coverage of the event.

"Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj truly became a global event, and the credit goes to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His vision has helped us successfully execute this grand event, and you (the media) have played a crucial role in conveying its significance to the country and the world. I thank you for that," Adityanath said.

He also highlighted Modi's concept of integrating faith and economy, stating that spiritual tourism holds immense potential, with Uttar Pradesh being the most suitable state to harness it.

"In 2024 alone, 64 crore pilgrims and tourists visited various religious sites across Uttar Pradesh, including Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Vindhyachal, Gorakhpur and Naimisharanya," the chief minister said.

Over the past 45 days, more than 66.3 crore pilgrims and tourists visited Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, creating new records in religious tourism, he added. PTI KIS ARI