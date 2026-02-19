PM Modi's vision of AI would enable ethical, inclusive and accountable innovation: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Feb 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday lauded the vision for a human-centric, responsible, and transparent artificial intelligence (AI) articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India AI Impact Summit-2026.

In a post on X, Adityanath said, "Uttar Pradesh is moving forward with a firm resolve to implement this vision on the ground." At the India AI Impact Summit held at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, the prime minister presented the 'MANAV' framework for AI governance, emphasising the need to make this rapidly evolving technology more human-centric and responsible. He said while AI will shape the future, its use must be ethical, inclusive, and democratic so that technology becomes an opportunity rather than a source of fear.

Commending the vision, Adityanath said the prime minister's idea of AI paves the way not only for technological advancement but also for ethical, inclusive, and accountable innovation.

In this context, the chief minister highlighted ongoing efforts and achievements of Uttar Pradesh in the field of AI. In his post on X, he wrote, "Inspired by this vision, India's first AI city is being developed in Lucknow, which will become a global hub for innovation and technological research. Additionally, the country's first AI-enabled multidisciplinary university has been launched in Unnao to develop future-ready human resources." He further said through the 'AI Pragya' initiative, more than 10 lakh youth are being equipped with cutting-edge technical skills to enhance their global competitiveness.

The chief minister also highlighted that AI-based solutions in the state are helping improve agricultural productivity for over 10 lakh farmer families. Further, technology-driven transparency is being strengthened in revenue management, internal security, and smart governance, making administration more effective, accountable, and citizen-centric.

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh will play a strong and strategic role in building India's AI future, one that is secure, sovereign, and scalable -- aligned with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

He said the state's aim is not merely technological advancement, but development of an AI ecosystem that works in the interest of humanity and empowers every section of society.