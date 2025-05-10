PM Modi's vision of developed india inspired by Saint Ravidas: Yogi Adityanath

Ayodhya (UP), May 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India draws inspiration from Sant Ravidas.

On a one-day visit to Ayodhya on Saturday, CM Yogi inaugurated the beautification work of the ancient Sant Ravidas temple and the newly constructed Satsang Bhawan. He also took part in a community meal and received 'prasad' along with the saints.

"A new Ayodhya is taking shape and today this process has been further strengthened with the beautification of Sant Ravidas temple and the inauguration of Satsang Bhawan," a press statement issued here said.

He congratulated Mahant Banwari Pati Brahmachari Ji Maharaj for this.

Describing Ravidas as a great saint of the medieval Bhakti tradition, he said the saint awakened social awareness through a work-oriented approach and raised his voice against social evils.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India draws inspiration from Saint Ravidas whose dream of a just, inclusive society forms the foundation of true national progress. Only by ending caste and economic inequalities can India become truly developed," said the chief minister.

Recalling the medieval period, he said during the foreign invasions, when Sanatan Dharma was under threat, Sant Ravidas guided from Kashi the society towards unity and harmony.

"He challenged hollow rituals and superstitions and placed karma (action) above all. 'Man changa to kathauti mein Ganga' (if the mind is pure, the divine is present even in the simplest of places) remains relevant even today", Yogi stated.

He also spoke about the development being carried out under Modi's leadership. He said in the last 10 years, Seer Govardhan in Kashi has been beautifully restored and now similar efforts are transforming Ayodhya.

He highlighted the construction of four-lane roads, the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, the food distribution centre named after Mata Shabari, the rest house in the name of Nishad Raj and the beautification of Ram Ki Paidi and Saryu Ghat.

"Ayodhya was neglected after Independence but today, this city of the Suryavansh is emerging as the country's first solar city, creating a new identity for itself," he added.

Yogi assured saints from the Pasi community, Kabir Math and Rajak community of the government's commitment to inclusive development. He emphasised that aligning our commitment with national duty is key to overcoming challenges and building a prosperous India rooted in the ideals of Sant Ravidas and Lord Ram.