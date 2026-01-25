PM Modi's vision of development focused on poorest, most marginalised: BJP chief Nitin Nabin

Mathura (UP), Jan 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the country forward while keeping the last person at the centre of governance, BJP national president Nitin Nabin said on Sunday.

Navin, who reached Mathura for the first time after being elected BJP national president, said the transformation visible in Uttar Pradesh reflected the changing face of the country.

“As I was coming here today, I felt that the roads in Uttar Pradesh are better than those seen abroad. This itself is testimony to how the country is changing,” he said.

He said Prime Minister Modi has ensured development while keeping the last person at the centre of governance, asserting that the weak and the marginalised have been the focus of his policies.

Referring to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s concept of Antyodaya, Nabin said it can now be said with confidence that the prime minister’s vision of development is focused on the poorest and the most marginalised.

Navin reached Mathura from Delhi via the Yamuna Expressway, where BJP workers accorded him a rousing welcome at the Bajna Cut in the Mant area.

“I have come here today to meet the people of the Mant Assembly constituency. By God’s grace, my first programme after becoming the BJP national president has been scheduled at Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna,” he said.

The BJP chief appealed to people to contribute to the development of the state and the country, saying Prime Minister Modi is leading India firmly on the path of growth.

"Prime Minister often states that when he takes one step forward, the country’s 140 crore people walk with him, and with such collective strength, no force can stop India from progressing," he said.

Nabin said there was a time when India’s prime minister could not look world leaders in the eye, but those days are a thing of the past.

“Today, Narendra Modi leads the world, and India’s prestige has risen globally,” he said.

Nabin, along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, visited the Shri Vrindavan Chandrodaya temple located on the Vrindavan Marg by ISKCON Bengaluru, where they listened to the Prime Minister’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme. PTI ABN RT