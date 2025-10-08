PM Modi's vision of 'Rashtra Pratham' has transformed India: VP Radhakrishnan

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Rashtra Pratham' (India first) has transformed India from "fragile five" to the fourth largest economy.

As Modi begins his 25th year as head of government on Tuesday, Radhakrishnan congratulated him on completing 24 years of dedicated service and entering into the 25th "glorious year" as head of government -- first at the state level and now as the "Pradhan Sevak of Bharat".

"Your vision of Rashtra Pratham (India first) has transformed India from a fragile five economy to the fourth largest economy. It has lifted 25 crore people out of extreme poverty," he wrote on X.

He said Modi's journey has inspired millions, rooted in dharma, kartavya bodh and seva bhav.

"From empowering the poor, promoting Atmanirbhar Bharat, to reviving India's cultural pride, your leadership lights the way for a Viksit Bharat @ 2047," the vice president said.

He hoped that PM Modi continues to guide India with strength, vision and dedication.