PM Modi's visionary leadership is guarantee of country's prosperity: Naqvi

Purnea/ Kishanganj, Feb 26 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said PM Narendra Modi's strong and visionary leadership is the guarantee of progress and prosperity of the country.

Interacting with party workers in Purnea and Kishanganj districts of Bihar's Seemanchal region, Naqvi said that the "arithmetic" of PM Modi's success will "knock out mathematics" of the Congress and its allies in the Lok Sabha polls.

He said the leaders of the opposition alliance INDIA are "afraid" of the inclusiveness and stability during PM Modi's tenure.

The Modi government will return for a third consecutive term on the strong foundations of 'iqbal' (authority), 'imaan' (integrity) and 'insaaf' (justice), he claimed.

Naqvi, a former Union minister, held a meeting with senior party leaders of the Purnea Lok Sabha constituency and discussed preparations for the upcoming elections.