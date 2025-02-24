PM Modi's visit to boost winter tourism in U'khand: CM Dhami

Dehradun, Feb 24 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday visited Harsil and Mukhba in Uttarkashi district to review the preparations in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to the area on February 27.

"The arrival of the prime minister in Harsil-Mukhba area will give wings to winter tourism in Uttarakhand. Harsil-Mukhba area as well as the whole of Uttarakhand is fully prepared to welcome the prime minister," Dhami said.

Mukhba -- a small village near the famous Gangotri temple -- is the winter abode of goddess Ganga. Her idol is kept and worshipped at a temple in Mukhba during winter when the Gangotri temple remains snowbound.

The chief minister took stock of all the arrangements made from Harsil to Mukhba for the prime minister's proposed visit. Reviewing the preparations being made on the spot, Dhami directed the officials to keep all the necessary arrangements in order to make the prime minister's proposed visit memorable and well-organized.

The chief minister inspected the pandal, stage and exhibition site being built for the proposed public meeting in Harsil and said that special arrangements should be made to showcase the local culture and heritage during the prime minister's programme.

Dhami said the prime minister's visit will prove to be an important step towards giving global recognition to the divinity and spirituality of Devbhoomi.

The picturesque Himalayan location of Harsil and Mukhba will get international publicity leading to an increased footfall of tourists and devotees for the winter chardham yatra, he added.

Asserting the prime minister's visits to Uttarakhand "have always been auspicious", the chief minister said, "His visits to Kedarnath Dham, Mana, Adi Kailash in the past led to a substantial rise in the number of tourists and pilgrims to those places." Similarly, as a result of the arrival of the prime minister at the Investors Summit, the MoUs were signed for capital investment worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore in the state.

The inauguration of the National Games by the prime minister has also proved to be fortunate for Uttarakhand. Devbhoomi has also earned the reputation of 'Khel bhoomi'. This time Uttarakhand has taken a long leap and achieved the seventh position in the National Games, whereas the state was at the 25th position last time. PTI ALM AS AS