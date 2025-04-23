PM Modi's visit to Kanpur on April 24 to inaugurate projects cancelled in wake of Pahalgam attack

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Kanpur on Thursday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects has been cancelled in light of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, officials said.

Modi was scheduled to visit Kanpur on April 24 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore.

However, in light of Tuesday's terror attack that claimed a number of lives, including that of Shubham, a courageous young son of Kanpur, and keeping in mind the sombre mood and sentiments of the people, the event has been cancelled, officials said.

As a mark of respect, it was considered appropriate to defer any celebratory or formal public engagement in Kanpur during this period of grief, they said.

Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur who got married just two months back on February 12, was among those gunned down in Pahalgam.

The terror attack at a tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday left at least 26 people dead and several others injured.

Officials said the prime minister will attend a pre-scheduled official programme in Madhubani, Bihar, on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Diwas on April 24, which will also see participation from people across the country via video conference.PTI KR ASK ASK DV DV