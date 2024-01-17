PM Modi's visits won't help BJP win seats in Kerala, says Congress

Kozhikode (Kerala), Jan 17 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday said that the consecutive visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kerala would not help the BJP open its account in the southern state during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The leader of the opposition in the assembly, V D Satheesan, alleged that the saffron party had been attempting to create divisions among the people and intertwining religion and places of worship with politics.

Stating that the secular minds of Kerala would not accept hate campaigns, he said the people would reject them with contempt.

The senior Congress leader was addressing a press conference in this north Kerala district.

"Whoever tries to create division in society, the Congress party will not allow them to do it. The BJP won't win (any seat) in Kerala just because the prime minister visits the state," Satheesan asserted.

The mindset of the people of Kerala is against communalism, he added.

Further attacking the BJP, he alleged that those who visit Christian homes with cakes in Kerala were the ones who burnt churches and jailed pastors and priests in other states.

The people of the state are intelligent enough to understand their true colour when such people come to their homes with cakes, he added.

Satheesan said the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, is being viewed with lot of expectations by the people of the country.

Stating that the yatra is to unite people against the hate campaigns, he also said that it is envisaged to preserve secularism.

After attending women empowerment programme in Kerala early this month, Modi again arrived to the southern state for a two-day visit to attend multiple events.

He offered prayers at the famed Guruvayoor and Thriprayar temples in the morning and attended the family wedding of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi. PTI LGK KH