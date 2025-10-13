PM Modi's wife Jashodaben offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Ujjain, Oct 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wife Jashodaben on Monday offered prayers at the world famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh.

She visited the temple along with others, believed to be family members, and paid obeisance to Lord Mahakal (Shiva) from the Nandi Hall outside the sanctum sanctorum. A picture of Jashodaben performing rituals inside the Nandi Hall appeared on social media platforms.

Temple priest Bharat Guru led her in performing the worship and rituals, the shrine's Assistant Administrator, Himanshu Carpenter, told PTI.

On the occasion, Carpenter also felicitated Jashodaben on behalf of the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee.

On reaching the temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, Jashodaben walked barefoot from the Neelkanth Gate. She then boarded an e-cart to reach the main worship area.

On receiving information about her arrival, a large number of police personnel rushed to the spot and escorted her. Police and temple security personnel were present inside the Nandi Hall while Jashodaben offered prayers.

She has visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in the past as well.