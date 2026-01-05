PM monitoring 15 high-priority projects worth Rs 1.12 lakh crore in J-K: CS Dulloo

Jammu, Jan 5 (PTI) World-class infrastructure is being developed across Jammu and Kashmir, with mega projects being fast-tracked through coordination between the Centre and the Union Territory under the PRAGATI mechanism, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo said here on Monday.

Addressing a press conference organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Jammu and the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), the chief secretary said 61 projects worth Rs 4.12 lakh crore are currently being monitored on the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) portal in the region.

"Of these, 15 projects worth Rs 69,000 crore have been completed, while 46 projects worth Rs 3.43 lakh crore are under implementation at various stages. Under PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation), 15 high-priority projects worth Rs 1.12 lakh crore in Jammu and Kashmir are being closely monitored by the Prime Minister,” Dulloo said.

He noted that 59 issues related to these projects have been discussed so far, with 57 of them -- around 96 per cent -- resolved. These issues were primarily related to land acquisition, environmental clearances, financial approvals and construction bottlenecks. The projects span key sectors including connectivity, energy and social infrastructure.

Highlighting the impact of the PRAGATI framework, Dulloo said six high-priority projects worth Rs 53,000 crore have been completed or commissioned. These include the Jammu–Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link, the NH-44 Srinagar–Banihal project, the Kishanganga hydroelectric project, utility shifting issues for AIIMS Jammu, and the Alusteng transmission system linking Srinagar with Ladakh.

Responding to a query regarding delay in completing AIIMS Srinagar, the chief secretary said the facility should be ready "by the end of this year".

When asked if the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty would accelerate power projects by overruling the objections from Pakistan, Dulloo said "all those restrictions have gone now with Ibdus water treaty being kept in abeyance. So it is expected that base of execution of projects will further improve".

He said nine projects worth Rs 59,000 crore are under active PRAGATI monitoring. These include the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, AIIMS Awantipora, the Pakal Dul hydroelectric project and the 4G saturation scheme under the Universal Service Obligation Fund. Of the 29 issues identified in these projects, 27 have been resolved, he added.

Dulloo said the high resolution rate reflects the effectiveness of ICT-enabled monitoring framework and sustained follow-up at the UT and district levels. He added that PRAGATI also reviews social sector schemes and public grievances to strengthen governance. PTI AB AKY AKY