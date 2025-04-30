PM must act strongly, not dilly-dally: Rahul on Pahalgam attack

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack must pay the price for what they have done and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must act strongly now and not dilly dally on the action.

Addressing the media at the AICC headquarters here, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said those behind the Pahalgam attack must also be made to realise they cannot do this to India.

He said the government has the opposition's 100 per cent support and Modi has to take action and not dilly-dally.

"The prime minister has to take action. Action has to be clear and strong. The prime minister must not dilly dally and needs to act. He can act in whatever time frame he thinks necessary," Gandhi said.

Noting that people have been killed in cold-blooded manner in Pahalgam and the prime minister should not waste time and should act now to tell them that India is not going to tolerate this kind of nonsense.

"People have been killed in a cold-blooded manner, and it is pretty clear who is responsible for this. The people who are responsible for this must pay the price. The Prime Minister must take decisive and strong action without delay or confusion," he said, noting that the action has to be clear and strong and without any confusion.

"The prime minister must not dilly-dally or waste time; instead, he should make it very clear that India is not going to tolerate this nonsense. He needs to act," Gandhi also said.

"He can act in whatever time-frame he thinks necessary but he needs to act soon.

The perpetrators must be held accountable, and the prime minister should act firmly," he noted, and said the people who have done this need to pay a price.

Gandhi said those behind this attack have to pay for this and "they have to pay for it properly and not in some half-hearted way, so that they remember that they cannot do this with India." He also asserted that the entire opposition is in support of the government and have said that what has happened is not acceptable.

The Congress MP also said he met the family of a victim of the Pahalgam attack in Kanpur and they want they should be given a martyr status.

"Today I met a victim's family in Kanpur. They asked me to send a message to Narendra Modi through you. On behalf of all those families, I want to say to the Prime Minister - 'Prime Minister, they have said that our children have been martyred. We want you to give them the status of a martyr and give them respect'." Gandhi visited the family members of Shubham Dwivedi in Kanpur, who was among the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, and said the opposition is demanding a special session of Parliament to ensure the victims get justice.

Earlier, Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had written to Modi, demanding a special session of Parliament in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. PTI ASK/SKC ZMN