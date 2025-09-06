PM must meet all Manipur MLAs, ensure solution to crisis: Cong legislator

Imphal, Sep 6 (PTI) Congress MLA Thokchom Lokeshwar on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is likely to visit Manipur next week, must meet all the legislators of the state and ensure a solution to the ethnic strife.

He also said the government must ensure that no one is harmed if Meitei people pass through the Kangpokpi section of the National Highway 2.

The Khundrakpam constituency legislator said Kuki-Zo people should also be allowed to access to the portion of the national highway, where Meiteis have a majority.

"The authorities must arrest those who openly declared that no Meiteis would be allowed to go through the national highway," the Congress MLA said.

His comment comes in the wake of several Kuki groups, including the Village Volunteers Coordinating Committee, declaring that no Meiteis would be allowed to enter Kuki areas.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi must ensure a solution to the crisis in the state during his visit. He must meet all the 59 MLAs and chalk out a plan. He must bring a solution to the ethnic strife," Lokeshwar said.

The prime minister is likely to visit Manipur on September 13, which will be his first tour to the state since ethnic violence broke out between Meiteis and Kukis in May 2023.

"Modi should not limit his visit to two venues - Imphal and Churachandpur. He should visit all the violence-affected areas, including those in Imphal East, Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts," the Congress legislator said.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.