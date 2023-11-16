PM must pass resolution in Parliament for Maratha quota: Community outfit leader

Latur, Nov 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi must get a resolution passed in Parliament to ensure Marathas get reservation that stands the legal test, Maratha Mawala Sanghatana founder Manikrao Shinde said here on Thursday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured he would take all efforts to ensure the community gets quota, he said, adding that ruling alliance leaders will lose their (poll) deposits if this promise is not fulfilled.

"The Maratha community will get long-lasting reservation only after a resolution is passed in Parliament under the leadership of Narendra Modi. Otherwise, the reservation declared by the state government will not stand in courts," Shinde claimed in a press conference here.

His organisation will submit memorandums on the quota issue to Union ministers Raosaheb Danve, Bhagwat Karad and as well as other ruling alliance MLAs and MPs, Shinde said.

He rued the delay in the construction of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial at sea despite the foundation stone of the project being laid by PM Modi.

Shinde said sugar factory authorities must build a hostel for 1000 students belonging to the farm community.

"If our demands are not met, we will start an agitation," the Maratha Mawala Sanghatana founder warned. PTI COR BNM BNM