PM Narendra Modi flags off 200 e-buses in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off a fleet of electric buses under an initiative of the Delhi Government aimed at boosting sustainable development and clean urban mobility.

"Building a clean and green Delhi! Flagged off Electric Buses under an initiative of the Delhi Government aimed at boosting sustainable development and clean urban mobility. Additionally, this will also improve 'Ease of Living' for the people of Delhi," he said in a post on X.

According to officials, 200 electric buses were flagged off on Thursday taking the number of such vehicles to 2,000 with the Delhi Transport Corporation.

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena lauded the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led government for her commitment to fighting air pollution.

"The new batch of e-Buses, flagged by Hon’ble PM today, further underlines the commitment of CM, Smt @gupta_rekha's Govt to fight air pollution in the Capital," Saxena said in a post on X.

"It was an honour to accompany Hon’ble Union Minister, Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Shri @byadavbjp at the "One Nation One Mission: End Plastic Pollution" program organised by GNCTD," he said.

"It is satisfying that the GNCTD, has also come up with a comprehensive dust mitigation plan to combat air pollution in Delhi," he added. PTI SLB HIG