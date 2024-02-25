PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 100 bedded ESIC hospital at Kakinada

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a 100 bedded ESIC hospital constructed at a cost of Rs 114 crore on 7.26 acres in Sambamurthy Nagar here, virtually from Gujarat.

The hospital will serve the medical and health needs of industrial workers in and around Kakinada city. The hospital has all medical departments with state-of-the-art medical infrastructure and equipment.

The ESIC authorities had arranged the screening of the inaugural ceremony by installing LED screens. The function was attended by Kakinada MP Vanga Geeta Viswanath, MLAs Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy and Kurasala Kannababu, MLC Karri Padmasri, South Zone Insurance commissioner Rajesh Kumar Kaim and hospital superintendent Dr M Radhika.

PTI CORR SDP