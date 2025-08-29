PM nominates 2 people as new members of NDMA, 3 existing members renominated

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday nominated two people as new members of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and renominated three existing members for three years.

While current members Rajendra Singh, Krishna Swaroop Vatsa and Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd) were renominated as members of the NDMA, scientist Dinesh Kumar Aswal and disaster recovery specialist Rita Missal were nominated as new members of the NDMA.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (b) of Sub-section (2) of Section 3 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 (53 of 2005), the Chairperson of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has nominated the following persons as Members, NDMA for a period of three years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier: Rajendra Singh, Krishna Swaroop Vatsa, Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd), Dinesh Kumar Aswal and Rita Missal," a notification issued by the union home ministry said.

The prime minister is the chairperson of the NDMA.

The NDMA is the apex body for disaster management in India. Setting up of NDMA and the creation of an enabling environment for institutional mechanisms at the state and district levels is mandated by the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The NDMA is mandated to lay down the policies, plans and guidelines for Disaster Management.

"India envisions the development of an ethos of Prevention, Mitigation, Preparedness and Response," according to the NDMA website. PTI ACB RHL