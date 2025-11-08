PM not maintaining dignity of his post with use of words such as 'katta': Priyanka

Katihar, Nov 8 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday claimed that PM Narendra Modi was not maintaining the dignity of his post by using words such as 'katta'.

Addressing an election rally in Bihar's Katihar, Vadra asserted that the Congress was now fighting the same battle that Mahatma Gandhi once fought against the British imperialists.

She said that on the one hand, the PM was hailing 'Vande Mataram', which stood for non-violence, and on the other, he was talking about 'katta' (country-made pistol).

She also criticised the NDA government, alleging that it has failed to provide employment to the youth and has been handing over public sector undertakings to "two corporate friends".

"BJP thinks they will bribe women with Rs 10,000 and get votes," she claimed. PTI SUK SOM