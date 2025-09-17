PM not only highlighted ground-level issues but also gave solutions for them: Scindia

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an example by not just flagging ground-level problems but also ensuring their solution.

The Union communications minister was speaking after inaugurating the New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) Ayushman Arogya Mandir at Babar Road here on the occasion of PM Modi's 75th birthday. He also launched a mega health camp under the Centre's 15-day 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign, aimed at improving women's health and nutrition.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa was also present on the occasion.

"Maybe for the first time in our history we have such a prime minister who not only raised ground-level problems but also gave solutions for those problems," Scindia said, citing the distribution of over 50 crore sanitary pads, each priced at Re 1, through Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

"We are on the path of development now but we cannot achieve our goals until half of the population is with us. That is why the prime minister has always called for women's empowerment," he said.

Pointing to the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the minister said Delhi is a good example of women empowerment.

The NDMC is observing 'Sewa Pakhwara' from September 17 to October 2 to mark the prime minister's birthday and to promote initiatives in health, cleanliness and social welfare. PTI MHS DIV DIV