PM, Odisha Guv, CM pay tributes to freedom fighter Parbati Giri on birth centenary

Bhubaneswar, Jan 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other prominent personalities on Monday paid tributes to freedom fighter and social reformer Prabati Giri on her birth centenary.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, also paid tributes to Giri on the occasion.

Born on January 19, 1926 at Samlaipadar village in Bargarh district, Parbati Giri joined the Quit India Movement at the age of 16 years after being influenced by Mahatma Gandhi and she was imprisoned for two years.

In an X post, Modi said, "Paying homage to Parbati Giri ji on her birth centenary. She played a commendable role in the movement to end colonial rule. Her passion for community service and work in sectors like healthcare, women's empowerment and culture is noteworthy. I had also said this in last month's #MannKiBaat." Kambhampati, in his message, said that Giri's contributions to the welfare of the poor and helpless in society, and women's empowerment, shall remain an eternal source of inspiration.

Majhi hailed Giri as 'Odisha's daughter of fire', and called her a unique symbol of service and sacrifice.

"I salute freedom fighter Parbati Giri. From the freedom movement to social service, and in the field of women's empowerment, her contribution remains forever unforgettable. Her dedication to public service and her ideals will eternally remain a source of inspiration for us," the CM said in a social media post.

Patnaik said that Giri's struggle and sacrifices for the country's Independence were unparalleled.

Her social service towards the welfare of tribals remains an eternal inspiration, the former CM added.

Pradhan said Giri was the embodiment of Odisha's pride, service and sacrifice.

Her ideals in the field of women's empowerment and social service will remain immortal forever, he added.