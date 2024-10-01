PM of Jamaica calls on Vice President Dhankhar

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness on Tuesday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here and their discussions focussed on areas like south-south collaboration.

Holness arrived here on Monday. It is the first-ever bilateral visit of a prime minister of Jamaica to India.

According to the vice president's secretariat, Holness and Dhankhar focused on areas like south-south collaboration, including India's flagship Indian technical and economic cooperation programme effectively used by Jamaica for capacity building and the desire of Jamaica to replicate India's Digital Public Infrastructure and high economic growth trajectory.

Jamaica also expressed interest in cooperating in education, technology and innovation sectors. PTI NAB NAB KSS KSS