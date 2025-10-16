PM offers prayers at Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Andhra''s Srisailam

Srisailam (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday offered prayer at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam here in Nandyal district.

"PM Modi performed Rudrabhishekam with Panchamuralu (a sacred mixture made of five ingredients-cow milk, cow curd, cow ghee, honey, and sugar)," BJP sources said.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan accompanied him.

The Mallikarjuna Swamy temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and one of the 52 Shakti Peeths.

A unique feature of this temple is the coexistence of a Jyotirlinga and a Shakti Peeth in the same premises, making it one of its kind in the entire nation.

Following the temple visit, PM Modi visited Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra, a memorial complex which features a meditation hall with the models of four iconic forts -- Pratapgad, Rajgad, Raigad, and Shivneri--positioned at four corners. In the middle stands a statue of the legendary king Chhatrapati Shivaji in deep meditation.

Run by Sree Shivaji Memorial Committee, the meditation hall was set up in the temple town to commemorate the historic visit of Chhatrapati Shivaji to the sacred shrine in 1677.

Later, the Prime Minister will proceed to Kurnool to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects, spanning sectors such as power, defence, railways, and petroleum.

Further, the PM will also address a public meeting titled 'Super GST - Super Savings' to explain the benefits of the new-gen GST reforms to people.

Earlier, he was received at the Kurnool Airport by Governor S Abdul Nazeer, CM Naidu and others. PTI STH GDK ADB